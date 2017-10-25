French arms firms fined 227 mln euros in Taiwan dispute

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation and two other French aerospace companies said on Wednesday they had been fined a total of 227 million euros in Taiwan, settling what sources familiar with the case have described as a 25-year-old dispute over an arms sale.

Warplane maker Dassault said it had been fined 134 million euros, while defence electronics supplier Thales said it was due to pay 64 million and engine maker Safran said it accounted for 29 million.

The total is identical to an amount Taiwan was seeking in arbitration over the allegedly wrongful use of commissions in the sale of 60 Mirage fighters to the self-ruled island in 1992.

It follows a record bribes fine of 630 million euros imposed on the French government and Thales by a French court in 2011 over the use of commissions to sell frigates to Taiwan in 1991, a deal which triggered a major kickbacks scandal in France.

Dassault called the latest case a commercial dispute and gave no further details, but two people close to the matter said it concerned the sale of Mirage jets to Taiwan in 1992. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)