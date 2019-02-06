Money News
February 6, 2019 / 7:21 AM / in 40 minutes

France's Dassault Systemes quarterly revenue tops estimate

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes said on Wednesday fourth-quarter revenue topped its guidance, driven by a strong performance by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue came in at 1.04 billion euros ($1.19 billion), compared with its revenue outlook of between 982 million euros and 1 billion euros.

The company also announced a contract with Airbus for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

($1 = 0.8776 euros)

Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below