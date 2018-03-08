Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation reported higher profits for 2017 and forecast delivering 40 of its Falcon planes and 12 of its Rafale fighter jets for 2018, while net sales were expected to be similar to the 2017 figure.

Last month, Dassault Aviation announced plans for a new long-range business jet, renewing a battle with Gulfstream at the top end of the market as demand for the ultimate status symbol recovers from a prolonged recession.

Dassault Aviation said its 2017 operating profits had surged 59.6 percent from last year to 348 million euros ($431.4 million). It also proposed a dividend of 15.30 euros for 2018.