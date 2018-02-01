FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 1, 2018 / 6:54 AM / 2 days ago

Dassault Systemes posts double-digit growth in new licences revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes said on Thursday its new licences revenue for the full-year came in slightly above its own estimates, mainly boosted by strong brands like Solidworks.

French 3D software producer’s annual new licences revenue rose 11 percent, above its 8-10 percent growth forecast. The group’s annual operating margin rose about 32 percent.

Despite reaching most of its objectives for 2017, the company is still facing currency headwinds. The negative effect from currency is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2018, it said. (Reporting by Manon Jacob; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.