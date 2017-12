Dec 6 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire kidney care services provider DaVita Inc’s medical unit for about $4.9 billion in cash to expand its operations in ambulatory care services.

The deal would combine UnitedHealth’s health services unit Optum with DaVita Medical Group that serves about 1.7 million patients per year through its nearly 300 clinics, the health insurer said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)