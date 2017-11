Nov 7 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a year-ago profit, due to higher expenses.

Net loss attributable to DaVita was $214.5 million, or $1.14 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $571.3 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose to $3.92 billion from $3.73 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)