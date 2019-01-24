France's Le Maire: if UK wants Brexit delay, we have to understand what for

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that Britain had negotiated a fair Brexit deal with the European Union that should not be up for renegotiation.

If Britain wants a delay to implementing the deal, Le Maire said, the EU would want to understand the reason behind the request.

“There is a fair agreement that paves the way for fair Brexit,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are open for clarifications, but do not want to reopen the deal... If the British are asking for more delay, we have to understand what for?”