REFILE-Davos-China to roll out fresh market-opening measures this year

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China will this year roll out fresh market-opening measures that could exceed international expectations, Liu He, a member of the Communist Party’s 25-person politburo, said in Davos on Wednesday.

China will ease restrictions for foreign companies in its manufacturing and services sectors, said Liu, who was leading the Chinese delegation to the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort town. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)