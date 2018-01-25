Mnuchin says not concerned where dollar is in short-term

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the U.S. administration was not concerned about the level of the dollar in the short term.

“I thought my comment on the dollar was actually quite clear yesterday,” Mnuchin told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I thought it was actually balanced and consistent with what I’ve said before, which is, we are not concerned with where the dollar is in the short term. And it’s a very very liquid market.” (Writing by Noah Barkin and Yara Bayoumy)