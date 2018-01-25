FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

Nigeria says weaker dollar may not hurt the country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday that a weaker U.S. dollar did not necessarily hurt his oil-producing nation.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Osinbajo also said the government was in constant consultation with all groups in the Niger Delta, the heart of the country’s oil industry.

The Niger Delta Avengers militant group has threatened to resume attacks in the region. Those attacks helped to push Nigeria into a recession in 2016. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

