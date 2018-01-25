Qatar says World Cup on track despite boycott as supply lines fixed

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Qatar’s preparations for the 2022 soccer World Cup are fully on track after it fixed supply lines briefly disrupted last year by a boycott by its Gulf neighbours, its foreign minister told Reuters.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also deputy prime minister, said Qatar’s economy was now growing much faster than anticipated and the huge gas exporter was well prepared to withstand the crisis in relations with its neighbours.

He also said the country was still counting on strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump to help solve the crisis and has filed legal complaints with Western regulators against what it sees as its currency and market manipulations by neighbours. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)