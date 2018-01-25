Investors excited by "new era" in South Africa - Ramaphosa

DAVOS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Investors are excited about a “new era” in South Africa, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, amid rising speculation that he may soon replace President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

Ramaphosa succeeded Zuma as the head of the ruling African National Congress last month and there have since be increasing calls from within the party for Zuma to be forced out.

“We are in a new era. We had an old leadership of the ANC, we now have a new leadership of the ANC,” Ramaphosa said on the sidelines of the Davos economic summit. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Toby Chopra)