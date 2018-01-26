FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 6:30 PM / 3 days ago

Saudi energy minister discusses oil market with Iraqi PM - Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Friday he had met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and discussed Iraq’s role in the global oil supply cut agreement and stabilizing the oil market.

Falih said on his Twitter account that he and Abadi also discussed the importance of continued coordination between the two producers and investments in energy, industry and the promotion of exports in both countries.

The two met during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are OPEC’s two biggest producers.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Susan Fenton

