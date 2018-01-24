FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. studies possible intellectual property action against China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. trade authorities are investigating whether there is a case for taking action over China’s infringements of intellectual property, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday, calling Beijing’s 2025 technology strategy a “direct threat”.

Action on intellectual property would open a new front in global trade battles involving the United States.

Washington on Tuesday slapped steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels in moves billed as a way to protect American jobs by President Donald Trump. They sparked condemnations from China and South Korea.

Ross dismissed concerns of a “gigantic” trade war, saying Washington simply wanted a level playing field and was still open to trade talks with the European Union.

Reporting by Mark Bendeich

