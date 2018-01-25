At Davos, Canada and Mexico upbeat on NAFTA talks

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s foreign minister and Mexico’s economy minister struck an upbeat note on Thursday on the outlook for talks with the United States on North American Free Trade Agreement, saying they agreed the deal needed modernising.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said nobody was expecting a deal to be struck in the current round of talks, but Canada was approaching the negotiations with a “spirit of positive intent” and expected the same of its partners.

Speaking alongside Freeland at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said the attempt to find creative solutions on NAFTA was in a much better place than a year ago. (Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)