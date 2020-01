FILE PHOTO: 77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Apple CEO Tim Cook . Picture taken January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is attending a dinner on Tuesday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook and other CEOs on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The dinner was organized with the help of Trump’s adviser and daughter, Ivanka Trump, the source added.