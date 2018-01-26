Trump to tell Davos won't tolerate trade abuses, IP theft - official

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to tell the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday that his administration will not tolerate intellectual property theft and trade abuses, a senior U.S. administration official said.

“The United States is also committed to enforcing trade law and trade agreements and international trade standards,” the official told reporters at the Swiss ski resort.

“The United States will no longer tolerate things like the theft of intellectual property or forced technology transfers or industrial subsidies ... and dumping, trade abuses.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Bendeich)