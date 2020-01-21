Trump hails U.S. economic success in Davos as impeachment trial begins

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Thousands of miles from his impeachment trial in the United States, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos on Tuesday to tout the success of the country’s economy.

Trump, who is attending his second meeting of global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum, also told a packed auditorium that recent trade deals with China and Mexico represented a model for the 21st Century.

The address was pitched to appeal to the Davos crowd, touting the achievements of Trump’s administration despite his unorthodox approach to politics and picking up on some of the themes he voiced when he first addressed the WEF two years ago.

“The time for scepticism is over,” Trump said as he thanked business leaders for bringing their investment and factories back into the United States.

The impeachment trial begins in earnest in the U.S. Senate after the Republican president was formally charged by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in December with “high crimes and misdemeanors”.

Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, says he is innocent of the charges.