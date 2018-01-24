FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018

TAKE A LOOK-The World Economic Forum at Davos

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

 (Adds latest stories)
    Jan 24 (Reuters) - World leaders and top CEOs meet at Davos this week to
discuss how to steer policy in the era of "America First" and Brexit.
    Reuters is covering the event with a multimedia team of reporters,
photographers and commentators. Follow our coverage here: www.reuters.com/subjects/davos
    
  POLITICS
> May seeks to harness investor power against online extremism             
> In Davos, Gulf Arabs slam an absent Iran                                 
> U.S. not starting trade war but sees China tech threat-Ross              
> Ex-UK PM Cameron: Brexit not going as badly as we thought                
> Macron calls for global compact to harness globalization                 
> Europe leaders warn against nationalism ahead of Trump visit             
> Ukraine president says had constructive meeting with Lagarde             
> Macedonia to rename airport to help resolve row with Greece              
> Turkey is an aggressive neighbour, Greek PM tells Europeans              
> Zimbabwe president promises elections by July                            
> Merkel says isolation not the answer                                     
> Europe's Brexit serenade failing to lure many London bankers             
> Trump to meet with world leaders, business CEOs at Davos                 
> U.S. defends America First agenda ahead of Trump visit                   
> Italy PM says must respect existing international agreements             
> Indian PM Modi defends globalization at Davos summit                     
> Canada working hard to convince Trump on NAFTA, Trudeau says             
> Thousands march against Trump, break through security cordon             
> Canada's Trudeau speaks up on women's rights                             
> Cate Blanchett jokes about playing Melania Trump                         
> Heavy snow humbles the global elite at Davos summit                      
> Davos elite tap celebrities for human rights awards                      
> Trump to tout U.S. economy, urge fair trade at Davos                     
> Trust in U.S. institutions plunges in Trump's first year                 
    
    
  ECONOMY
> S.Africa will feel pain of tough budget - finance minister               
> Mnuchin welcomes weaker dollar amid fears of trade war                   
> China's state-owned firms to face more mergers, bankruptcies              
> China to roll out fresh market-opening measures - official               
> S.Africa's new political certainty boosting rand - cenbank               
> Brazil's Temer vows to battle 'day & night' on reform agenda             
> IMF chief meets S.Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss economy                  
> Guggenheim's Minerd: Davos 'valuable contra-indicator'                   
> Mexico economy minister to meet foreign officials, firms                 
> Europe readies riposte to Trump's "America First" push                   
> Zimbabwe president: his nation "open for business"                       
> China unlikely to raise rates, says ex-central banker                    
> Portugal minister says 2018 growth could beat expectations               
> Mexico economy minister to meet foreign officials, firms                 
> IMF raises global growth forecast, sees Trump tax boost                  
> Lagarde says bullish economic outlook masks risks                        
    
    
  COMPANIES
> India's SBI expects loan demand to rise with gov't spending              
> China's JD.com complains of 'serious' U.S. protectionism                 
> Aramco seeks to expand in U.S., says Trump is pro-oil                    
> Google to open tech centre near Lisbon, creating 500 jobs                
> JPMorgan plans expansion into Ghana and Kenya                            
> Russia's En+ sees Glencore stake deal to close in Q1 - CEO               
> Credit Suisse CEO says year off to good start                            
> Intesa Sanpaolo's top priority is cutting bad loans - CEO                
> SocGen CEO expects better market conditions in 2018, beyond              
> Russia's VTB sees 2018 net profit at up to 170 bln roubles               
> AirAsia to add around 30 jets this year amid demand - CEO                
> NYSE sees no need to "bend over backwards" to woo Aramco IPO             
> Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties                            
> Russian pension funds eyeing Saudi Aramco IPO                            
> Uber CEO: contact with ex-chief Kalanick 'fine but strained'             
> Optimism booms among Davos CEOs despite geopolitical clouds              

  COMMODITIES
> U.S. tells Russia, Saudi shale oil won't be market 'spoiler'             
> Russia, Saudi say strong demand to help offset U.S. oil boom             
> Saudi Falih says exit from oil cuts to be gradual and smooth             
> Political shocks driving oil prices again, Eni CEO says                  
> Qatar sees stampede for gas projects to help beat crisis                 
> Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018                 
> Saudi energy minister: anxious about fragility of oil- CNBC              
> Oil rally has legs on Venezuela's output woes, fund interest             
    
  COMMENTARY
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Mnuchin opens door to new era of currency wars             
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Banks have reasons to fear digital disruption              
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Make in India clashes with America First                   
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Gathering gets #MeToo balance mostly right                 
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Klaus Schwab remakes Davos as The Apprentice               
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping offers lesson on "Davos discount"               
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump will be party pooper-in-chief at Davos               
> COLUMN-For Trump, the great Davos face-off                               
> COLUMN-Will Davos Man—or Woman—take on Trumpian nihilism?                

 (Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
