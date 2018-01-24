TAKE A LOOK-The World Economic Forum at Davos

(Adds latest stories) Jan 24 (Reuters) - World leaders and top CEOs meet at Davos this week to discuss how to steer policy in the era of "America First" and Brexit. Reuters is covering the event with a multimedia team of reporters, photographers and commentators. Follow our coverage here: www.reuters.com/subjects/davos POLITICS > May seeks to harness investor power against online extremism > In Davos, Gulf Arabs slam an absent Iran > U.S. not starting trade war but sees China tech threat-Ross > Ex-UK PM Cameron: Brexit not going as badly as we thought > Macron calls for global compact to harness globalization > Europe leaders warn against nationalism ahead of Trump visit > Ukraine president says had constructive meeting with Lagarde > Macedonia to rename airport to help resolve row with Greece > Turkey is an aggressive neighbour, Greek PM tells Europeans > Zimbabwe president promises elections by July > Merkel says isolation not the answer > Europe's Brexit serenade failing to lure many London bankers > Trump to meet with world leaders, business CEOs at Davos > U.S. defends America First agenda ahead of Trump visit > Italy PM says must respect existing international agreements > Indian PM Modi defends globalization at Davos summit > Canada working hard to convince Trump on NAFTA, Trudeau says > Thousands march against Trump, break through security cordon > Canada's Trudeau speaks up on women's rights > Cate Blanchett jokes about playing Melania Trump > Heavy snow humbles the global elite at Davos summit > Davos elite tap celebrities for human rights awards > Trump to tout U.S. economy, urge fair trade at Davos > Trust in U.S. institutions plunges in Trump's first year ECONOMY > S.Africa will feel pain of tough budget - finance minister > Mnuchin welcomes weaker dollar amid fears of trade war > China's state-owned firms to face more mergers, bankruptcies > China to roll out fresh market-opening measures - official > S.Africa's new political certainty boosting rand - cenbank > Brazil's Temer vows to battle 'day & night' on reform agenda > IMF chief meets S.Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss economy > Guggenheim's Minerd: Davos 'valuable contra-indicator' > Mexico economy minister to meet foreign officials, firms > Europe readies riposte to Trump's "America First" push > Zimbabwe president: his nation "open for business" > China unlikely to raise rates, says ex-central banker > Portugal minister says 2018 growth could beat expectations > Mexico economy minister to meet foreign officials, firms > IMF raises global growth forecast, sees Trump tax boost > Lagarde says bullish economic outlook masks risks COMPANIES > India's SBI expects loan demand to rise with gov't spending > China's JD.com complains of 'serious' U.S. protectionism > Aramco seeks to expand in U.S., says Trump is pro-oil > Google to open tech centre near Lisbon, creating 500 jobs > JPMorgan plans expansion into Ghana and Kenya > Russia's En+ sees Glencore stake deal to close in Q1 - CEO > Credit Suisse CEO says year off to good start > Intesa Sanpaolo's top priority is cutting bad loans - CEO > SocGen CEO expects better market conditions in 2018, beyond > Russia's VTB sees 2018 net profit at up to 170 bln roubles > AirAsia to add around 30 jets this year amid demand - CEO > NYSE sees no need to "bend over backwards" to woo Aramco IPO > Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties > Russian pension funds eyeing Saudi Aramco IPO > Uber CEO: contact with ex-chief Kalanick 'fine but strained' > Optimism booms among Davos CEOs despite geopolitical clouds COMMODITIES > U.S. tells Russia, Saudi shale oil won't be market 'spoiler' > Russia, Saudi say strong demand to help offset U.S. oil boom > Saudi Falih says exit from oil cuts to be gradual and smooth > Political shocks driving oil prices again, Eni CEO says > Qatar sees stampede for gas projects to help beat crisis > Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018 > Saudi energy minister: anxious about fragility of oil- CNBC > Oil rally has legs on Venezuela's output woes, fund interest COMMENTARY > BREAKINGVIEWS-Mnuchin opens door to new era of currency wars > BREAKINGVIEWS-Banks have reasons to fear digital disruption > BREAKINGVIEWS-Make in India clashes with America First > BREAKINGVIEWS-Gathering gets #MeToo balance mostly right > BREAKINGVIEWS-Klaus Schwab remakes Davos as The Apprentice > BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping offers lesson on "Davos discount" > BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump will be party pooper-in-chief at Davos > COLUMN-For Trump, the great Davos face-off > COLUMN-Will Davos Man—or Woman—take on Trumpian nihilism? (Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)