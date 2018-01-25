TAKE A LOOK-The World Economic Forum at Davos

(Adds latest stories) Jan 25 (Reuters) - World leaders and top CEOs meet at Davos this week to discuss how to steer policy in the era of America First and Brexit. Reuters is covering the event with a multimedia team of reporters, photographers and commentators. Follow our coverage here: www.reuters.com/subjects/davos POLITICS > Trump descends on Davos to woo curious elites > Davos's unlikely man: Socialist puts Alpine elite on notice > Trump says could pull aid if Palestinians don't pursue peace > Trump says U.S. would consider remaining in TPP -CNBC > At Davos, delegates talk down Trump but bet big on America > U.S. unlikely to lift sanctions on Russia -Dvorkovich > Britain's Hammond calls for a very modest Brexit divorce > Israel's Netanyahu says only U.S. can broker peace deal > S.Africa has no money for major nuclear expansion -Ramaphosa > Iraq calls on investors to aid $100 bln reconstruction drive > Trump takes his America First policies to 'globalists' > Military option on N.Korea crisis 'unacceptable' - S.Korea > Don't cry for us, learn from us, Argentina tells Davos > France's Le Maire wants deal on Brexit transition > May seeks to harness investor power against online extremism > In Davos, Gulf Arabs slam an absent Iran > U.S. not starting trade war but sees China tech threat-Ross > Ex-UK PM Cameron: Brexit not going as badly as we thought > Macron calls for global compact to harness globalization > Europe's Brexit serenade failing to lure many London bankers > Trump to meet with world leaders, business CEOs at Davos > Canada working hard to convince Trump on NAFTA, Trudeau says ECONOMY > Trump talks up dollar in Davos > BOJ's Kuroda says FX rates should reflect fundamentals > Italy economy minister fears trade war over currency war > IMF welcomes Mnangagwa's promise to revive Zimbabwe economy > Nigeria says weaker dollar may not hurt the country > Talks with UK will lead to tremendous rise in trade: Trump > U.S. sparks fears of trade war as Trump arrives in Davos > At Davos, Canada and Mexico upbeat on NAFTA talks > Poloz says even he doesn't know future of rate hikes > May says world cannot pull in different directions on trade > U.S. says illicit activity is top cryptocurrency concern > Britain should examine criminal use of cryptocurrencies-May > Saudi Arabia says graft crackdown helps stock market > Draghi: U.S. "weak dollar" remarks raise policy questions > Mnuchin says weaker dollar helps U.S. trade in short term > China's state-owned firms to face more mergers, bankruptcies > China to roll out fresh market-opening measures - official > S.Africa's new political certainty boosting rand - cenbank > Brazil's Temer vows to battle 'day & night' on reform agenda > Guggenheim's Minerd: Davos 'valuable contra-indicator' > China unlikely to raise rates, says ex-central banker > IMF raises global growth forecast, sees Trump tax boost COMPANIES > Total to have "very good" results, has means for more deals > Brexit could push 4,000-plus JPMorgan jobs from Britain > British PM May says Uber should not be shut down > India's SBI expects loan demand to rise with gov't spending > China's JD.com complains of 'serious' U.S. protectionism > Aramco seeks to expand in U.S., says Trump is pro-oil > Google to open tech centre near Lisbon, creating 500 jobs > Russia's En+ sees Glencore stake deal to close in Q1 - CEO > Credit Suisse CEO says year off to good start > SocGen CEO expects better market conditions in 2018, beyond > AirAsia to add around 30 jets this year amid demand - CEO > NYSE sees no need to "bend over backwards" to woo Aramco IPO > Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties > Russian pension funds eyeing Saudi Aramco IPO > Optimism booms among Davos CEOs despite geopolitical clouds COMMODITIES > U.S. tells Russia, Saudi shale oil won't be market 'spoiler' > Russia, Saudi say strong demand to help offset U.S. oil boom > Saudi Falih says exit from oil cuts to be gradual and smooth > Political shocks driving oil prices again, Eni CEO says > Qatar sees stampede for gas projects to help beat crisis > Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018 > Saudi energy minister: anxious about fragility of oil- CNBC > Oil rally has legs on Venezuela's output woes, fund interest COMMENTARY > BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping wannabes flub their lines at Davos > BREAKINGVIEWS-Mnuchin opens door to new era of currency wars > BREAKINGVIEWS-Banks have reasons to fear digital disruption > BREAKINGVIEWS-Make in India clashes with America First > BREAKINGVIEWS-Gathering gets #MeToo balance mostly right > BREAKINGVIEWS-Klaus Schwab remakes Davos as The Apprentice > BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping offers lesson on "Davos discount" > BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump will be party pooper-in-chief at Davos > ANALYSIS-A weak dollar 'good' for the U.S.? It's complicated > COLUMN-World markets lap up Mnuchin's dollar view: McGeever > COLUMN-For Trump, the great Davos face-off > COLUMN-Will Davos Man—or Woman—take on Trumpian nihilism? (Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)