January 25, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

TAKE A LOOK-The World Economic Forum at Davos

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

 (Adds latest stories)
    Jan 25 (Reuters) - World leaders and top CEOs meet at Davos this week to
discuss how to steer policy in the era of America First and Brexit.
    Reuters is covering the event with a multimedia team of reporters,
photographers and commentators. Follow our coverage here: www.reuters.com/subjects/davos
    
  POLITICS
> Trump descends on Davos to woo curious elites                           
> Davos's unlikely man: Socialist puts Alpine elite on notice              
> Trump says could pull aid if Palestinians don't pursue peace             
> Trump says U.S. would consider remaining in TPP -CNBC                    
> At Davos, delegates talk down Trump but bet big on America               
> U.S. unlikely to lift sanctions on Russia -Dvorkovich                    
> Britain's Hammond calls for a very modest Brexit divorce                 
> Israel's Netanyahu says only U.S. can broker peace deal                  
> S.Africa has no money for major nuclear expansion -Ramaphosa             
> Iraq calls on investors to aid $100 bln reconstruction drive             
> Trump takes his America First policies to 'globalists'                   
> Military option on N.Korea crisis 'unacceptable' - S.Korea               
> Don't cry for us, learn from us, Argentina tells Davos                   
> France's Le Maire wants deal on Brexit transition                        
> May seeks to harness investor power against online extremism             
> In Davos, Gulf Arabs slam an absent Iran                                 
> U.S. not starting trade war but sees China tech threat-Ross              
> Ex-UK PM Cameron: Brexit not going as badly as we thought                
> Macron calls for global compact to harness globalization                 
> Europe's Brexit serenade failing to lure many London bankers             
> Trump to meet with world leaders, business CEOs at Davos                 
> Canada working hard to convince Trump on NAFTA, Trudeau says             
    
    
  ECONOMY    
> Trump talks up dollar in Davos                                 
> BOJ's Kuroda says FX rates should reflect fundamentals                   
> Italy economy minister fears trade war over currency war                 
> IMF welcomes Mnangagwa's promise to revive Zimbabwe economy              
> Nigeria says weaker dollar may not hurt the country                      
> Talks with UK will lead to tremendous rise in trade: Trump               
> U.S. sparks fears of trade war as Trump arrives in Davos                 
> At Davos, Canada and Mexico upbeat on NAFTA talks                        
> Poloz says even he doesn't know future of rate hikes                     
> May says world cannot pull in different directions on trade              
> U.S. says illicit activity is top cryptocurrency concern                 
> Britain should examine criminal use of cryptocurrencies-May              
> Saudi Arabia says graft crackdown helps stock market                     
> Draghi: U.S. "weak dollar" remarks raise policy questions                
> Mnuchin says weaker dollar helps U.S. trade in short term                
> China's state-owned firms to face more mergers, bankruptcies             
> China to roll out fresh market-opening measures - official               
> S.Africa's new political certainty boosting rand - cenbank               
> Brazil's Temer vows to battle 'day & night' on reform agenda             
> Guggenheim's Minerd: Davos 'valuable contra-indicator'                   
> China unlikely to raise rates, says ex-central banker                    
> IMF raises global growth forecast, sees Trump tax boost                  
    
    
  COMPANIES
> Total to have "very good" results, has means for more deals              
> Brexit could push 4,000-plus JPMorgan jobs from Britain                  
> British PM May says Uber should not be shut down                         
> India's SBI expects loan demand to rise with gov't spending              
> China's JD.com complains of 'serious' U.S. protectionism                 
> Aramco seeks to expand in U.S., says Trump is pro-oil                    
> Google to open tech centre near Lisbon, creating 500 jobs                
> Russia's En+ sees Glencore stake deal to close in Q1 - CEO               
> Credit Suisse CEO says year off to good start                            
> SocGen CEO expects better market conditions in 2018, beyond              
> AirAsia to add around 30 jets this year amid demand - CEO                
> NYSE sees no need to "bend over backwards" to woo Aramco IPO             
> Russia may back Aramco IPO, enhance OPEC ties                            
> Russian pension funds eyeing Saudi Aramco IPO                            
> Optimism booms among Davos CEOs despite geopolitical clouds              

  COMMODITIES
> U.S. tells Russia, Saudi shale oil won't be market 'spoiler'             
> Russia, Saudi say strong demand to help offset U.S. oil boom             
> Saudi Falih says exit from oil cuts to be gradual and smooth             
> Political shocks driving oil prices again, Eni CEO says                  
> Qatar sees stampede for gas projects to help beat crisis                 
> Qatar sees oil market balancing in third quarter of 2018                 
> Saudi energy minister: anxious about fragility of oil- CNBC              
> Oil rally has legs on Venezuela's output woes, fund interest             
    
  COMMENTARY
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping wannabes flub their lines at Davos                  
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Mnuchin opens door to new era of currency wars             
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Banks have reasons to fear digital disruption              
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Make in India clashes with America First                   
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Gathering gets #MeToo balance mostly right                 
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Klaus Schwab remakes Davos as The Apprentice               
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Xi Jinping offers lesson on "Davos discount"               
> BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump will be party pooper-in-chief at Davos               
> ANALYSIS-A weak dollar 'good' for the U.S.? It's complicated             
> COLUMN-World markets lap up Mnuchin's dollar view: McGeever                  
> COLUMN-For Trump, the great Davos face-off                               
> COLUMN-Will Davos Man—or Woman—take on Trumpian nihilism?                

 (Compiled by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
