#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 8:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

LPC: Deutsche Bank pulls back from US leveraged lending

Jonathan Schwarzberg

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has decided to pull back in arranging leveraged finance transactions in the United States.

“We chose to reduce our activity in the U.S.-leveraged finance market due to changes in our credit risk appetite,” James von Moltke, Deutsche’s chief financial officer, said Thursday on an earnings conference call according to a transcript.

Deutsche’s deals in the third quarter included a US$1.1bn seven-year project finance and refinancing loan for pipeline operator Traverse Midstream Partners LLC in September. The bank also led the US$850m dollar portion of a refinancing effort for German cable company Unitymedia in October.

Deutsche declined to provide additional comment through a spokesperson. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
