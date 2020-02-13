DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings (DBSM.SI), Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, flagged a small hit on full-year revenue from the coronavirus outbreak after reporting a 14% rise in fourth-quarter profit, just above market estimates.

People talk next to a DBS logo at a DBS function in Singapore July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

Singapore banks had previously forecast muted earnings growth for 2020 as interest rates soften and lending moderates after a robust performance in the past few years.

In a statement on Thursday, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said the lender had been on track to meet its previous guidance before the outbreak of the coronavirus. He said that assuming the virus was controlled by the summer, the revenue impact to DBS would be around 1%-2%.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has already claimed more than 1,300 lives in China, and infected hundreds in dozens of other countries, has rattled financial markets and raised concerns about its impact on global economic growth.

On Wednesday, DBS asked 300 staff to leave its head office in the financial district and work from home as a precautionary measure after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Singapore-based DBS reported net profit of S$1.51 billion ($1.09 billion) for October-December versus S$1.32 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.48 billion from five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

“Given the current situation, in our view, it is a good set of numbers and there has to be some moderation of expectation due to the impact of the virus,” Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies, said in a report.

DBS’ total income rose 7%, supported by loan growth and a double-digit improvement in fee income, which was led by its wealth management and investment banking businesses.

Economists expect Singapore’s export-reliant economy to contract this quarter as the coronavirus hits trade and tourism. Last year, the economy grew 0.7%.

To help customers cope with the impact of the epidemic, DBS announced a six months moratorium on principal repayments for small-and-medium enterprises’ property loans in Singapore and Hong Kong, and for mortgage loans for its retail clients in Singapore.

The bank’s full-year profit rose 14% to a record S$6.39 billion on broad-based business momentum and total income increased 10% to a record S$14.5 billion. It raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.