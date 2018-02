Feb 7 (Reuters) - British business support services company DCC Plc said on Wednesday it would buy a U.S.-based healthcare manufacturing services provider, and said third-quarter operating profit rose from last year, in line with expectations.

The deal to buy Elite One Source Nutritional Services, with an enterprise value of $50 million, will bring DCC’s healthcare business into the U.S. market, the UK group said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)