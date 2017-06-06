Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Datatec; updates Valeant, JBS)

June 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.

** Datatec Ltd unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell its Westcon-Comstor American operations to Synnex Corp, a deal worth up to $800 million that allows the South African IT firm to offload part of a problematic business.

** British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said it rejected a raised and final 868 million pounds ($1.12 billion)offer from private equity groups trying to take control of the lender.

** Contract drug manufacturer and research company Albany Molecular Research Inc said it agreed to be taken private by buyout firms Carlyle Group LP and GTCR LLC for about $922 million in cash.

** Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said it had agreed to take a 27.75-percent interest in a Canadian gold mining project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for $195 million.

** Administrators seeking to sell financially troubled Italian airline Alitalia have received 32 expressions of interest, one of them said.

** JBS SA has agreed to sell plants in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to rival Minerva SA for $300 million, as the world's largest meatpacker seeks cash to weather a corruption scandal that caused a spike in funding costs.

** Malaysia's second-biggest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , said it will sell a 50 percent stake in its international brokerage business to China Galaxy Securities for S$167 million ($121 million).

** Japan's Fujitsu Ltd expects to reach an agreement "soon" on integrating its personal computer business with China's Lenovo Group Ltd, Fujitsu President Tatsuya Tanaka said.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had cut its stake in Georgia's TBC Bank through the sale of 1.9 million, or 30 percent, of its shares.

** Russia's Finance Ministry has proposed refraining from privatization of VTB, the country's second-largest lender, because the bank is now under Western sanctions, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

** Industrial retailer HD Supply Holdings said it would sell its waterworks unit to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 billion in cash to reduce debt and streamline its operations.

** An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will invest up to $300 million in Princeton Growth Ventures which aims to build a global tech, media and telecoms (TMT) infrastructure business.

** Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.

** Brazilian logistics operator Prumo Logística SA said it has held preliminary nonbinding talks to buy the rights to build and operate a 1.2 GW thermal plant from Bolognesi Energia SA. (Compiled by Divya Grover, Gayathree Ganesan and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)