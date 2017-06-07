Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Deutsche Boerse, Ryanair, Elis SA, DHT, Alitalia, Chicago Stock Exchange and Repsol; updates Toshiba, JBS)

June 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Toshiba Corp aims to name a winner for its prized semiconductor business next week, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as a row with one of the bidders over the sale appeared to escalate.

** Private equity giant KKR & Co LP made a $1.66 billion takeover approach for Australia's embattled No. 4 internet company Vocus Group Ltd, the target said, sparking a bounce in its shares which have been hit by earnings downgrades.

** European authorities stepped in to avert a collapse of Spain's Banco Popular following a run on the bank, orchestrating a last-minute rescue by Santander, the country's biggest lender.

** New World Department Store China Ltd said its parent firm plans to take it private for HK$934.5 million ($120 million), so that it can better tackle a challenging operating environment and take risks in implementing strategy.

** Bayer has cut its stake in plastics and chemicals subsidiary Covestro to 44.8 percent after selling an 8.5 percent stake to institutional investors as part of a plan to sever ownership ties completely in the medium term.

** Brazilian meat packer JBS SA's core U.S. assets, including its majority stake in Pilgrim's Pride Corp , are not for sale, the company said, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations.

** Global oil traders Vitol and Gunvor are interested in buying Mozambique's struggling state-owned fuel distributor Petromac, local media reported.

** Anders Holch Povlsen, owner of Danish fashion retailer Bestseller, is buying a stake in payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, the firm said.

** Swedish private equity firm EQT made a cash offer to shareholders of DGC One valuing the telecoms company at 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($265 million) after announcing it had bought an 85 percent stake in the company.

** Volcan, Peru's largest producer of silver and zinc, seeks new opportunities in copper projects to diversify its operations and is also evaluating acquisitions, an executive said on Tuesday.

** Any suggestions that Russia could "eventually" buy back the stake in its flagship oil producer Rosneft which it had sold to Qatar are "not possible and incorrect", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

** Delphi Automotive PLC will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport service controlled by the French government, to develop an automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies said.

** Algeria's Sonatrach and Spain's Repsol have signed an agreement to consolidate their partnership in energy exploration and amicably end their differences, APS state news agency said.

** Piraeus Bank, Greece's largest bank by assets, aims to sell its Balkan businesses and certain other holdings and shrink its bad loans portfolio, its new chief executive told reporters, outlining the group's plans up to 2020.

** Deutsche Boerse AG is on the lookout for deals in the index, data, and analytics space following the collapse of its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group PLC, the company's chief financial officer said.

** Ryanair has submitted an expression of interest to administrators trying to sell troubled airline Alitalia, but is interested in cooperating with the business rather than buying it, the Irish low-cost carrier said.

** Portugal's leading charity Santa Casa de Misericordia de Lisboa (SCML) is considering whether to take a stake in struggling small bank Caixa Economica Montepio Geral and has hired advisers to assess the risks, its CEO said.

** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have lowered the minimum acceptance threshold for their takeover offer for German drugmaker Stada's shares, they said.

** Italy's loss-making airline Alitalia, which has been put under state administration, could still be sold as a whole and not broken up into pieces, one of the three commissioners managing the company said.

** Tanker firm DHT Holdings said a court in the Marshall Islands rejected Frontline Ltd's, lawsuit against DHT selling a major stake to BW Group.

** French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.

** Chinese power utilities and foreign investment funds are seen as the likely bidders in upcoming asset sales in Brazil's electricity industry, as debt-laden state utilities seek to root out years of political mismanagement and balance sheet overstretching, according to lawyers familiar with the market.

** Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, has applied to the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) for rights to buy 25 percent in Russia's unit of Spanish oil major Repsol, a FAS spokesman told Reuters.

** The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will take up to another 60 days to decide whether to allow the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a group of investors led by China-based Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)