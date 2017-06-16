Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Alpargatas; Updates Amazon and Empresas Copec)

June 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Amazon.com Inc said it would buy grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion in a move that gives the online retailer a physical network of stores to distribute fresh food and other goods to millennials and wealthy consumers.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash.

** Italy's Atlantia opened the door to considering a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, but said for now it still wanted some investors to accept shares in its 16.3 billion-euro bid to buy the Spanish toll road firm.

** ILG Inc, a U.S. provider of vacation timeshare properties, is holding early-stage talks about merging with another company after coming under pressure from activist shareholder FrontFour Capital Group, people familiar with the matter said.

** DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing.

** Taiwan's financial watchdog will not approve Sinopac Financial Holdings' $340 million sale of its U.S. unit to Cathay General Bancorp unless Sinopac submits the necessary paperwork, a source with the regulator said.

** China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed it had re-filed its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.

** Collapsed state-owned Botswanan copper and nickel producer BCL Ltd will be sold off piecemeal after the company failed to find a buyer, its liquidator said on Friday.

** China Vanke, the country's No.2 homebuilder by sales, is in talks to join a Chinese consortium led by Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Group to bid for Global Logistic Properties, three sources said.

** A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.

** Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among investment firms considering a bid for Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and John Benny in Bengaluru)