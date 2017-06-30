FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a month ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

3 Min Read

(Adds Unipol, Bayer, Knorr-Bremse, Berkshire Hathaway, Roche and CPPIB; Updates Global Logistic Properties)

June 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday:

** The race to buy Global Logistic Properties is now between a Chinese consortium backed by the company's management and a rival group led by Warburg Pincus, sources said ahead of a Friday deadline to submit bids for the $10 billion-valued firm.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche said it was buying Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price as it presses into app-based digital health services for people suffering from the metabolic disorder.

** Finnish department store and fashion chain group Stockmann Oyj said it will sell its grocery business to Finland's largest food retailer S Group for 27 million euros ($30.85 million).

** San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Japan's biggest beer maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it was selling its remaining stake in China's Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co.

** Italian financial group Unipol will sell assets to its main operating unit, insurer UnipolSai, to simplify its structure and pay for a clean up of its struggling banking business.

** Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said.

** German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse said it would continue its pursuit of Haldex, despite the Swedish company's management withdrawing its support for a takeover because of expected regulatory opposition to a deal.

** National Bank of Greece shareholders approved the sale of a majority stake of its insurance subsidiary to Anglo-Dutch consortium Calamos-EXIN.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will swap its preferred shares in Bank of America Corp into common shares worth about $17 billion, making it the biggest shareholder of lender.

** Roche has bought Vienna-based diabetes management platform mySugr for an undisclosed price, the Swiss drugmaker said, joining a crowd of companies expanding app-based digital health services.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it would buy Parkway Inc, a real estate investment trust, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.