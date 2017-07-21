Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Schlumberger, OTP Bank, ACS, Blackstone, Adds Glencore, Tissue Regenix, Ronesans)

July 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:

** Mining giant Glencore Plc is working with a Canadian pension fund to create a standalone 50:50 joint venture for its portfolio of royalty assets, two sources with knowledge with the matter said.

** Tissue Regenix said it had raised 40 million pounds ($52 million) by selling new shares to buy CellRight Technologies, a U.S regenerative medicine company that specialises in spine surgery and orthopaedics.

** U.S. oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Russian peer Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC) in a deal likely to test Russia-U.S. ties.

** Hungary's OTP Bank has agreed to buy Romania's Banca Romaneasca from the National Bank of Greece (NBG), two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters, continuing OTP's acquisition drive in central and eastern Europe.

** Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans Holding's healthcare unit has signed a preliminary public–private partnership (PPP) deal for a $500 million hospital project in Kazakhstan, the firm's chairman said.

** A secretive U.S. government panel has objected to at least nine acquisitions of U.S. companies by foreign buyers so far this year, people familiar with the matter said, a historically high number that bodes poorly for China's overseas buying spree.

** Spain's Banco Santander is seeking bids by next Monday for some 30 billion euros ($34.91 billion) of property assets from Banco Popular, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Spanish builder ACS is discussing with various pension and infrastructure funds and private equity firms launching a potential counter-bid for Abertis, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** The owner of a Chinese firm behind a bid to take over English club Southampton said the deal was being held up and that he wasn't sure if the current owner still wanted to sell, casting doubts over the long-running negotiations.

** Baidu Inc and JD.com will join other big Chinese technology firms, including Tencent Holdings, to jointly invest about $12 billion into state-owned mobile carrier China Unicom, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners joined a rush to snap up payments companies with a 2.9 billion pound ($3.7 billion) bid for Paysafe Group.

** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen ($45 million).

** Germany's Siemens tried to distance itself from a Crimean sanctions scandal, halting deliveries of power equipment to Russian state-controlled customers and reviewing supply deals.

** Private equity group Permira has bought a stake of at least 10 percent in payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, the companies said.

** India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call.

** Mexican breadmaker Bimbo said on Thursday it agreed to buy U.S. firm East Balt Bakeries for $650 million. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)