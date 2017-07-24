FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 24, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 16 days ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

3 Min Read

(Adds Sabra Health Care and Louis Dreyfus; Updates KKR & Co, Ryanair and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma)

July 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Monday:

** Shares in British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail rose as much as 5.3 percent after a report that Asda, the UK supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, was considering a 4.4 billion pound ($5.7 billion) takeover bid.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co has agreed to buy WebMD Health Corp in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, bringing a slew of popular online health information websites under one umbrella.

** Ride-hailing firm Grab expects to raise $2.5 billion to spend extending its lead over Uber Technolgies Inc and expanding into financial services, in the latest injection of funds into Southeast Asia's burgeoning tech scene.

** Private equity company KKR & Co LLP will announce that it has agreed to pay $66.50 per share in cash to acquire U.S. online health publisher WebMD Health Corp, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss asset manager Partners Group has agreed to buy Civica from OMERS Private Equity in a deal valuing the U.K.-based software firm at around 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), the companies said.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp has agreed to buy Israeli drug maker Neuroderm for $1.1 billion in cash as part of a strategy to grow its business in the United States.

** Westpac Banking Corp said it is in exclusive talks with Charter Hall Group for the sale of its Hastings Funds Management unit, in the latest move by a big Australian bank to offload a capital intensive division.

** CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's second-biggest bank, said its subsidiary will form an equity joint venture with Ant Financial Services Group, the parent of Alipay, to provide mobile wallet and related financial services.

** Israel's Modiin Energy said it is in talks with U.S. oil and gas producer Aera Energy to buy into three oil exploration projects in California.

** Ryanair has bid for Alitalia, but said it will only pursue it if the struggling airline is restructured and Italian government influence removed.

** Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he was accepting Mighty Corp's 25 billion pesos ($493.15 million) tax settlement offer.

** Italian beverage group Davide Campari has sold its Carolans and Irish Mist brands to U.S. based group Heaven Hill Brands for $165 million, the group said.

** Louis Dreyfus Co has agreed to sell its African fertilizer business to Helios Investment Partners, sealing the first of a series of divestments planned by Louis Dreyfus as it responds to a tough cycle for agricultural commodity traders.

** Two shareholders of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc opposed the company's proposed acquisition of Care Capital Properties Inc, calling the deal too costly. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)

