Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen is able to consider large acquisitions in the wake of the unlisted company's $13.5 billion euro takeover of TRW in 2015, Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.

** Spain's Gas Natural said it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its Spanish gas distribution assets to a consortium of foreign investors for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would buy privately held IFM Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $300 million, as the drugmaker looks to bolster its cancer portfolio after losing ground to Merck & Co's rival treatment Keytruda.

** Brazil's holding company J&F Investimentos SA said it signed an agreement to sell dairy company Vigor Alimentos SA to Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV.

** Toyota Motor Corp said it planned to take a 5 percent share of smaller Japanese rival Mazda Motor Corp , as part of an alliance that will see the two build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicles.

** Payments processing company Paysafe Group has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners, the latest in a string of deals in the sector.

** Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company said it sold a 3.9 percent stake in Advanced Micro Devices in its second sale of shares in the U.S.-based semiconductor company this year.

** Japan Tobacco Inc said it has agreed to buy an Indonesian maker of "kretek" tobacco and clove cigarettes, together with its distributor, for $677 million, giving it a bigger footprint in the world's second-largest tobacco market.

** Vietnam's state investment firm plans to sell an additional 3.33 percent of dairy company Vinamilk shares in 2017, furthering the privatisation process for one of the state's most lucrative assets, its chairman said.

** China plans to further tighten the screws on overseas acquisitions by Chinese companies and borrowing to fund those transactions, and has started closely scrutinising the commercial aspects of the deals, three people familiar with the move said.

** Italian asset manager Anima has agreed a 700 million euro ($823 million) deal to buy rival Aletti Gestielle from Italy's third largest bank Banco BPM, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

** Fuel retailer Pilot Flying J is in talks to acquire Noble Petro, the U.S. refined products supply and wholesale distribution business of trader Noble Group, two sources familiar with the matter said this week.

** South African retail group Steinhoff, said it plans to acquire a controlling stake in supermarket operator Shoprite through its African spinoff in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand ($2.6 billion).

** Greece's second-largest lender National Bank said it is to sell its wholly owned Serbian operations to OTP Serbia, a subsidiary of Hungary's OTP Bank, as part of a restructuring plan agreed with European regulators.

** Chilean pulpmaker Empresas Copec SA's talks to buy Brazilian rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA from parent J&F Investimentos SA have collapsed because the two sides failed to agree on a price, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

** The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) will sell its nearly five percent stake in Areva to the French state as the nuclear group is delisted and will stay away from nuclear investments for now, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Canada's OneREIT said it would go private after being bought by SmartREIT and Strathallen Acquisitions Inc in a C$1.1 billion deal, including debt. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)