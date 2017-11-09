Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Entercom Communications, Gorenje, PKO, Petroleo Brasileiro; updates AT&T)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** AT&T Inc will not sell cable network CNN to win antitrust approval of its proposed $85.4 billion purchase of media company Time Warner Inc and will fight the government in court if a negotiated settlement is not reached, the wireless company’s chief executive said.

** State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) is leading an effort to sell Petrobras Oil and Gas BV (Petrobras Africa), after being joined in the sale by shareholders Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Helios Investments, it said.

** The core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is looking at buying a stake of about 40 percent in Bank Danamon Indonesia for around $1.75 billion as part of its plans to expand in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Dutch bank InsingerGilissen said it would buy Lombard Odier’s Dutch private banking operations, with around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of assets under management, for an undisclosed sum.

** Germany’s Merck KGaA said it has sent information documents on its consumer health business to prospective buyers, kicking off an auction, even as a much larger rival business is about to come to market.

** Deutsche Telekom left the door open to a merger of its T-Mobile US business days after the collapse of a deal between its U.S. business and Sprint Corp .

** Tatneft, Russia’s mid-sized oil producer, has not been in any kind of talks and does not plan to hold any discussions on selling a part or the entire company, it said in emailed reply to Reuters.

** The Federal Communications Commission said it had approved Entercom Communications Corp’s deal to buy CBS Radio Inc on condition that it divest some additional radio stations.

** Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje is actively seeking a strategic partner to help it to improve cost efficiency and strengthen the brand, it said.

** Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP has made an approach to buy Luminor, the Baltic business created last month by Nordic banks DNB and Nordea, two sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)