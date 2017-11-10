FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a day ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Pfizer, InVivo, Vinamilk, Alfa Telecom, Delong Holdings)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** French agricultural group InVivo said on Friday it was buying gardening chain Jardiland for an undisclosed amount as it expands its presence in retailing.

** An overseas institutional investor paid $395.8 million on Friday to buy 3.33 percent of Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk , the country’s biggest listed company, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said on its website.

** Chinese steelmaker Delong Holdings has set up a steel manufacturing joint venture in Indonesia with Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and Shanghai Decent Investment Group.

** Russia’s Alfa Telecom is interested in increasing its stake in mobile operator Turkcell by buying out Turkish firm Cukurova, which missed a recent debt repayment and could consider offers, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Russia’s largest electronics retailer M.Video is in preliminary talks with Chinese online retail giant Alibaba about possible cooperation, an M.Video spokesman said on Friday.

** Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has sold its 49 percent stake to exit a joint venture it had set up with China’s Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals in 2012 to develop and market generic drugs.

** Chinese online content platform Bytedance said it would buy popular lip-sync platform Musical.ly, in a deal seen valued at up to $1 billion that underlines the global ambitions of the fast-growing tech startup.

** Global asset manager Blackstone Group LP has reached a deal to acquire China-based cosmetics packaging firm ShyaHsin Packaging (China) Co Ltd for about $800 million to $900 million, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Mexico’s Alpek said on Thursday that it had entered into a 60-day period with ContourGlobal to negotiate final agreements for potential sale of cogeneration power plants in Mexico.

** Menswear group Trinity Ltd said Shandong-based textile maker Shandong Ruyi International Fashion Industry Investment Holding Co Ltd has agreed to buy shares representing 51.38 pct of its enlarged share capital for HK$2.22 billion ($284.62 million), raising funds for future acquisitions and to repay debt.

** CBS Corp’s buyout of embattled Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings won approval from an Australian court, leaving only sign-off from the nation’s securities regulator before the deal is done.

** Greece’s Eurobank said it is close to finalising a deal to sell its Romanian subsidiaries to Banca Transilvania.

** Indonesia’s financial services authority (OJK) confirmed that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is interested in buying a stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia . (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

