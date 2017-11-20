Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Marvell Technology, Auchan, SandRidge Energy and Apache Corp; Updates Grupo Barcelo)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it would buy smaller rival Cavium Inc in a $6 billion deal, as it seeks to expand its wireless connectivity business in a fast consolidating semiconductor industry.

** French retailer Auchan said it had not been approached by e-commerce giant Amazon about deals or partnerships in Europe, with speculation still rife that Amazon may be eyeing European transactions.

** Activist investor Fir Tree Partners opposed SandRidge Energy Inc’s $746-million deal to buy rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, saying an acquisition would drain all of the oil and gas producer’s cash.

** South African private hospital group Mediclinic, does not intend to make another offer for Spire Healthcare, the firm said after the British company rejected an earlier bid.

** Grupo Barcelo has made a tentative takeover approach for rival NH Hotel Group to create the biggest hotel operator in Spain, where tourism is booming, with over 600 hotels worldwide.

** Shares in German utility RWE rallied on renewed investor hopes for a deal for its Innogy unit as well as on expectations of a less stringent climate policy following the failure of coalition talks in Germany.

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said it may sell as much as a 20 percent stake in its fuel distribution unit, potentially raising up to $2.8 billion.

** Independent UK-based infrastructure investment fund Ancala Partners has finalized its acquisition of Apache Corp’s interests in two North Sea gas pipeline assets for an undisclosed sum, it said. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)