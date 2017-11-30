FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 30, 2017 / 11:03 AM / Updated a day ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Express Scripts, CVS Health, Axalta Coating Systems, Pinnacle Entertainment; Updates Seven-Up)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** CVS Health Corp is moving closer to a more than $66 billion cash and stock deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc which could be announced as early as Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Lufthansa is willing to sacrifice the right to fly some routes to save its deal to acquire assets of Air Berlin, the low-cost airline that collapsed recently, a source familiar with the company’s thinking said.

** Casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc is in talks with Penn National Gaming Inc to sell itself in a cash-and-stock deal, the two companies said on Thursday

** Express Scripts Holding sees Amazon.com Inc , which has been reported to be interested in entering the pharmacy market, as a possible partner rather than a competitor, the chief executive of the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) said on CNBC.

** Nigeria’s Seven-Up bottling company has received an offer from its majority shareholder Affelka to buy out minorities for 19.33 billion naira ($60 million), in a takeover deal aimed at restructuring the struggling company.

** Axalta Coating Systems has ended talks with Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd about a potential sale, the U.S. coating company said, following the rejection of what sources said was a $9.1 billion all-cash bid.

** Private equity investor Terra Firma is gearing up to launch a $1.2 billion sale of its Italian solar-power assets, a deal that could pave the way for more consolidation in European solar energy, sources said.

** Some early Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) investors, employees and ex-employees are selling their shares in the Indian e-commerce firm as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with Japan’s SoftBank Group, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Credit Suisse said activist investor RBR had reduced its holdings in Switzerland’s second-biggest bank from the 0.2 percent RBR had announced in October.

** French technology consultancy Altran is to buy U.S. design and engineering services firm Aricent in a 1.7 billion euro ($2.01 billion) deal.

** Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd said it would sell certain consumer finance businesses in China and Hong Kong to a money-lending arm of China Financial Services Holdings Ltd for an aggregate HK$1.08 billion ($138.30 million).

** Australian oil and gas producer AWE Ltd said it had received a takeover offer worth A$430 million ($325 million) from state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG) on Thursday.

** Gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd said it will acquire gaming company Big Fish Games, a unit of Churchill Downs, for $990 million in cash to increase its social gaming footprint.

** Finnish network equipment maker Nokia said it was not in talks to buy U.S. network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc despite earlier reports to the contrary.

** Casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would sell the real estate assets of the Harrah’s Las Vegas hotel to VICI Properties for $1.14 billion in cash. (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.