Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for $69 billion, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.

** Medical device maker Exactech Inc said TPG Capital raised its offer to buy the company to $737 million cash and its board agreed to the amended terms, saying the offer was in the best interests of shareholders.

** Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group said it would sell its Talcott Resolution unit in a deal valued at $2.05 billion, completing its exit from the life and annuity business.

** British budget carrier easyJet is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy parts of failed German peer Air Berlin, people familiar with the matter said.

** Brazil’s Suzano Papel e Celulos closed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Amazonian paper factory Facepa for 310 million reais ($95 million), the wood pulp and paper maker said in a securities filing.

** Denmark’s largest insurance company Tryg said it agreed to buy unlisted competitor Alka Forsikring for 8.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.31 billion) strengthen its presence in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance markets.

** Dalian Wanda group’s billionaire founder Wang Jianlin has agreed to buy a majority stake in Wanda Hotel Development Co for $470 million from Wanda Commercial Properties, a move that is expected to boost liquidity at the indebted property firm.

** Italian cable maker Prysmian has agreed to pay a hefty premium to buy U.S. rival General Cable in a $3 billion deal struck despite competing bids from Chinese and European groups.

** Norwegian oil firm Aker BP said it had agreed to sell 10 percent stakes in two North Sea fields to private equity-backed Pandion Energy for an undisclosed amount to help pay for expansion plans in the area.

** German energy firm Uniper, subject to a 8.05 billion euro ($9.54 billion) takeover bid by Finnish peer Fortum , could make small and selective acquisitions itself, its finance chief told the online version of FINANCE magazine.

** Discovery Communications Inc said it had raised its stake in its joint venture with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey to more than 70 percent.

** Canada’s Aurora Cannabis Inc said it increased its stake in Australia-based Cann Group Ltd to 22.9 percent from 19.9 percent, its latest move to expand in the cannabis industry.

** Buyout group Nordic Capital has agreed to buy Alloheim, Germany’s second-largest nursing home operator, for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) including debt, people close to the matter told Reuters.

** German labour union IG Metall has given Thyssenkrupp until Dec. 22 to agree guarantees on jobs, plants and investment if the company is to get the union’s backing for its deal with Tata Steel to merge their European steel operations.

** ArcelorMittal’s bid to buy Italian steel major Ilva may have hit serious snags, but the European Union’s steel sector is set to benefit in the short term whether or not there is a deal.

** Peugeot carmaker PSA Group is to bring the development and production of its electric motors back to France after creating a joint venture with Japan’s Nidec Corp that will initially invest 200 million euros ($237 million).

** Canadian pension funds and private equity investors are lining up to buy German metering company Techem with a multi-billion euro sale expected to launch in early 2018, sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)