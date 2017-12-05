Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain’s Cineworld Group Plc sealed an agreement to buy larger U.S. peer Regal Entertainment Group for $3.6 billion in cash, a deal that would create the world’s second largest movie theatre operator.

** Walt Disney Co is in the lead to acquire much of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp remains in contention, people familiar with the matter said.

** Medical device maker Exactech Inc said on Monday TPG Capital raised its offer to buy the company to $737 million cash and its board agreed to the amended terms, saying the offer was in the best interests of shareholders.

** Italy’s Banca Carige aims to sell its consumer credit unit to London-based hedge fund Chenavari by Dec. 6 when a vital 560 million euro ($664 million) cash call ends.

** South Africa’s Sappi has agreed to buy a speciality paper unit from Switzerland-based Cham Paper Group for 146.5 million Swiss francs ($149 million).

** Indonesia plans to acquire Rio Tinto‘s, 40 percent participating interest in the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said.

** An investment vehicle owned by Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China’s top state silicon chipmaker, has raised its stake in Anglo-German Dialog Semiconductor to 7.15 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

** Nestle is buying Canadian vitamin maker Atrium Innovations for $2.3 billion, expanding its presence in consumer healthcare as it seeks to offset weakness in packaged foods.

** It is uncertain who in the U.S. government will carry out an antitrust review of CVS Health Corp’s deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc, but the drugstore company is likely hoping the potentially more lenient Federal Trade Commission gets the nod, antitrust experts say.

** Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 5.32 percent stake in Uniper, putting pressure on Finland’s Fortum to sweeten its 8.05 billion euro ($9.51 billion) takeover offer for the German energy company.

** Italian cable maker Prysmian is looking at three more M&A targets, its CEO Valerio Battista said, the day after announcing a $3 billion deal to buy U.S. rival General Cable .

** Groupe Lactalis SA announced plans to buy Brazilian dairy company Itambé Alimentos SA in the first half of 2018, as the French group expands in Latin America’s largest economy with its second major acquisition in recent years.

** Bank of Nova Scotia said that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has formally accepted its offer to buy the Spanish lender’s stake in BBVA Chile for about $2.2 billion.

** ArcelorMittal’s bid to buy Italian steel major Ilva may have hit serious snags, but the European Union’s steel sector is set to benefit in the short term whether or not there is a deal. (Compiled by Roopal Verma and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)