Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** The largest U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc will buy DaVita Inc’s primary and urgent care services for $4.9 billion in its second acquisition this year to expand its fast-growing medical group, it said.

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese pharmacy chain operator Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drugstores Co Ltd, as the U.S. drugstore chain seeks to expand in the country’s fast-growing healthcare market.

** Ford Motor Co is expected to sign as early as Thursday a deal with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd which may allow the U.S. automaker to test selling cars to consumers in China through Alibaba’s online retail arm Tmall, as well as via a new “auto vending machine” store concept, according to a Ford source familiar with the matter.

** Legal & General is to sell a closed savings business with 33 billion pounds in assets to Swiss Re for 650 million pounds ($872 million) to help fund areas of growth including annuities.

** Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc is looking to sell assets including the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc , Rogers Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri said.

** British shopping centres owner Hammerson Plc has agreed to buy smaller rival Intu Properties for about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.56 billion) in a long-speculated deal to create a malls giant controlling 21 billion pounds of assets.

** The U.S. government has filed a complaint aimed at stopping chemical maker Tronox Ltd from purchasing Cristal’s titanium dioxide business, the Federal Trade Commission said.

** Britain’s competition watchdog will give its initial verdict on Rupert Murdoch’s bid to buy Sky next month, later than expected, due to the vast number of responses it has received on the deal.

** China’s Sinopec Group has hired BNP Paribas to sell its oil business in Nigeria and Gabon, three people with knowledge of the matter said, as the state-owned oil giant pares back its presence in Africa.

** U.S. fund manager Federated Investors is considering a bid for Britain’s Hermes Investment Management, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Buyout group Ardian has received binding bids for its stake in Fives, which may value the French engineering group at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), people close to the matter said.

** Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has built up a 5 percent stake in HSBC, it said in a regulatory filing making it a ‘significant investor’ in Europe’s biggest bank.

** Petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries Corp is considering several possible investments in the United States, while state oil giant Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) is looking at gas prospects abroad, Saudi energy minister said.

** Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd announced a joint venture with Delta Air Lines to boost trans-border flights and said it expects to nearly double the number of aircraft owned by the carrier by 2020 as it target both cost-conscious passengers and higher-paying customers.

** Brazilian miner Vale SA expects to sell up to $1.5 billion in non-core assets from 2018 to 2020, the company said in a presentation to investors in New York.