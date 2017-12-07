Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds ArcelorMittal, Kiwi.com, Uniper, Royal KPN, Esaote, Sears, Stryker, British Airways, Nordic Capital, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Dialog Semiconductor, BASF, AT&T, Honeywell; updates GVC Holdings)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Israel Chemicals (ICL) said it has agreed to sell its fire safety and oil additives units to SK Capital for about $1 billion.

** Lloyds Banking Group said it has sold its London headquarters to a Chinese property investment company for an undisclosed price.

** Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has made its first real estate investment in Asia by acquiring a 70 percent stake in five properties in Tokyo and hopes to do more property deals in the Japanese capital, it said.

** Online gambling company GVC Holdings is in talks to buy Ladbrokes Coral for up to $5.2 billion in a long-awaited deal that would transform it into a bastion of British betting.

** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital has won enough shareholder support to complete its tender offer of Asatsu-DK Inc (ADK), allowing the Japanese advertising agency to end a bitter two-decade partnership with top shareholder WPP .

** Hong Kong-based buyout firm Baring Private Equity Asia is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. educational services company Prometric Inc for roughly $1 billion, including debt, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is set to approve a long-proposed $1 billion joint venture with ArcelorMittal at its board meeting next week, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Shareholders in Kiwi.com are considering selling up to a majority stake in the Czech online travel agency, with a deal possible within months, one of the main owners said.

** German energy firm Uniper promised higher dividends in coming years in its bid to convince shareholders not to tender their stock to Fortum in the Finnish group’s 8.05 billion euro ($9.49 billion) takeover bid.

** Dutch telecoms firm Royal KPN NV said it was not interested in pursuing any foreign takeovers for now, responding to a Bloomberg report that its incoming CEO could target Belgium’s Proximus or Denmark’s TDC.

** A group of Chinese investors, including a private equity fund co-founded by Alibaba head Jack Ma, has agreed to buy Italian medical device group Esaote, the company said.

** A Sears Holdings Corp investor asked the struggling retailer to consider options including going private and investigate what it called an “unusually high volume” of short-selling in the company’s shares.

** Medical device maker Stryker Corp said it would buy Entellus Medical Inc for $662 million, adding heft to its ear, nose and throat (ENT) business.

** British Airways is no longer interested in stepping in with an offer for the Niki unit of insolvent Air Berlin, should a planned sale to Lufthansa not be approved, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Nine banks have lined up €725m of leveraged loans to back Nordic Capital’s acquisition of Germany’s second-largest nursing home operator Alloheim, banking sources said.

** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer Jochen Tilk met with authorities in Chile as the Canadian fertilizer company tries to divest its minority stake in Chilean lithium miner SQM ahead of its proposed merger with rival Agrium Inc.

** China’s top state silicon chipmaker has raised its stake in Dialog Semiconductor, buying into share price weakness triggered by fears the Anglo-German firm could lose its top customer Apple Inc.

** Chemical giant BASF agreed to merge its oil and gas unit Wintershall with DEA, a vehicle of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, to create one of the largest independent oil and gas firms in Europe, the companies said.

** The U.S. Department of Justice and AT&T Inc will meet in court for the first time as the antitrust regulator attempts to stop the U.S. No. 2 wireless company’s $85 billion purchase of media company Time Warner Inc.

** Industrial conglomerate Honeywell will take a 25 percent stake in Chinese software provider Flux Information Technology, placing a long-term bet on China’s rapidly growing logistics industry. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)