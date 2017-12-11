Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Sabeco, NXP Semiconductors, LKQ Corp, Tencent Holding, Corning Inc, Otkritie Bank, Bankia, CanniMed Therapeutics, Zurich Insurance, Canadian Solar, OTP Bank, OldTown Berhad, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and CWT Ltd)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** A unit of Thai Beverage has emerged as the only prospective bidder for state-owned shares in Sabeco that has declared that it could lead to it owning 25 percent or more of Vietnam’s biggest brewer, the Trade Ministry said.

** Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said NXP Semiconductors NV is worth about 23 percent more than Qualcomm Inc’s $38-billion offer to buy the chipmaker.

** U.S. auto parts retailer LKQ Corp said it would buy German peer Stahlgruber for about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), including debt, to consolidate its dominant position in the European market.

** Chinese tech giant Tencent Holding Ltd plans to buy a 5 percent stake in Yonghui Superstores, the department store operator said.

** Russia’s central bank said it had bought over 99.9 percent of Otkritie Bank as part of the bailout of what was once Russia’s largest private bank.

** Spain’s bank bailout fund plans to offload about 7 percent of Bankia for some 840 million euros ($991 million) in a rapid sale, the investment banks involved said.

** Medical marijuana company CanniMed Therapeutics Inc has asked Canadian regulators to intervene as it seeks to prevent a hostile takeover by bigger rival Aurora Cannabis Inc.

** Australia’s Mineral Resources has made an all-share bid for domestic gas producer AWE Ltd, just topping a A$442 million ($333 million) sweetened offer from state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG).

** Zurich Insurance has agreed to buy ANZ’s OnePath Life insurance businesses for 2.85 billion Australian dollars ($2.14 billion), the latest and largest foray by the Swiss company into the Australian market.

** Gorilla Glass maker Corning Inc said it would buy substantially all of 3M Co’s communication markets business for about $900 million in cash.

** Canadian Solar Inc said it received a letter from its Chief Executive Shawn Qu to take the company private.

** Hungary’s OTP Bank is ready to acquire another bank in Serbia if an opportunity emerges, OTP Group Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi said.

** Jacobs Douwe Egberts has offered to buy Malaysian coffee company OldTown Berhad for 1.47 billion ringitt ($361 million) as the private company looks to further expand its global coffee empire.

** Italy has suspended a plan to sell stakes in two businesses it controls to holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) after European authorities questioned whether it should be shifting assets to a state-controlled entity, sources said

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has exercised its legal rights to acquire all shares from “dissenting shareholders” of Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd, as it moves to close the $1 billion acquisition.

** GGP Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of U.S. shopping centers, has rejected a $14.8 billion buyout offer from its biggest shareholder, Brookfield Property Partners LP, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Apple Inc confirmed it had reached a deal to acquire Shazam Entertainment Ltd, the U.K.-based app that lets users identify songs by pointing a smart phone at the audio source.

** U.S. buyout fund KKR & Co LP managed a successful tender offer for Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc by a razor-thin margin, winning 24.9 percent of the company, statements from the companies showed on Saturday.

** France’s TF1 news channel said it was in exclusive talks with Germany’s Axel Springer to buy its 78.43 percent stake in aufeminin S.A., which runs a lifestyle website.

** Ascension Health and Providence St. Joseph Health are in talks about a merger between the two Catholic non-profits that would create the largest U.S. hospital chain, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

** Cleanaway Waste Management said it would buy smaller rival Tox Free Solutions for A$3.425 per share in cash, valuing Tox at A$671 million ($503.72 million) on a diluted basis.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Bayer its planned purchase of U.S. seed maker Monsanto may hurt competition, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, a move that would force Bayer to offer concessions to address the concerns.

** Premier Oil Plc said it would sell its 30 percent stake in a North Sea pipeline to UK gas infrastructure company CATS Management Ltd for up to 23.6 million pounds ($31.68 million).

** German utility RWE is looking for opportunities to acquire more power plants, the head of its RWE Power division, Matthias Hartung, told German daily newspaper Rheinische Post. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)