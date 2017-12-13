Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Target, T-Mobile and Gemalto; updates Pandox, Elenia and Tennant)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** A unit of Thai Beverage has expressed interest in buying about 51 percent of Vietnam’s Sabeco, the Vietnamese trade ministry, which is looking to sell a $5 billion stake in the nation’s biggest brewer, said.

** Target Corp will buy grocery delivery platform Shipt Inc for $550 million in cash, it said, promising same-day delivery of all goods by the end of 2019 to lure customers that have turned to online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.

** Troubled British construction firm Carillion said it had reached a deal to sell a large part of its UK healthcare facilities management business to outsourcing group Serco, helping it cut its debt by 41.4 million pounds.

** Gemalto, the world’s largest maker of chips found in mobile phones and credit cards, rejected a takeover bid from French technology consulting firm Atos, saying the 4.3 billion euro offer undervalued the company.

** Activist hedge fund Primestone Capital urged U.S. cleaning equipment company Tennant and Danish peer Nilfisk to consider merging after building up minority stakes in both firms.

** Malaysia’s AMMB Holdings (AmBank) Bhd is weighing a sale of its general insurance business as part of a move to exit non-core businesses and focus on its main bank operations, said three people with knowledge of the development.

** Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page argued in court papers on Tuesday that AT&T Inc should not be permitted to buy CNN parent Time Warner Inc because there was a risk it would lead to “recklessness” in journalism.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg has edged closer to reaching an agreement with the Vietnamese government to increase its stake in Habeco, one of Vietnam’s biggest brewers, which it hopes will speed up the process.

** Investment banks are vying to work with potential buyers or the French government on the sale of its majority stake in Aeroports de Paris (ADP), sources close to the matter said, in one of the largest infrastructure deals expected to come to market in 2018.

** Italy’s largest motorway operator Atlantia is examining legal action to stay in the $20 billion bidding war for Spanish rival Abertis amid concerns it will be frozen out of the contest, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** French car maker Renault has bought a stake in a glossy magazine publishing group, its first foray into media, as it prepares to keep travellers occupied in the era of driverless cars.

** Lufthansa has abandoned plans to buy Air Berlin subsidiary Niki after being told by the European Commission that it would not allow the deal.

** WuXi Biologics’ biggest shareholder has launched a sale of 107.5 million shares in the Chinese contract drug research and development company, a term sheet seen by IFR showed.

** Swedish hotelier Pandox has agreed to buy Britain’s Jurys Inn hotel chain as part of an 800 million pound ($1.1 billion) deal with private equity investor Lone Star.

** Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, London-listed 3i Infrastructure Plc and Finnish pensions insurance company Ilmarinen are selling Finnish power grid company Elenia Oy to Allianz Capital Partners, Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie and the State Pension Fund of Finland.

** Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen kicked off a voluntary tender offer to buy the remaining shares in Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol to take full control and delist it from the Prague bourse.

** Russian state lender Sberbank said it had divested its stake in Ukraine’s VS Bank.

** Europe’s biggest property firm Unibail-Rodamco is to buy U.S. and UK mall operator Westfield Corp for $16 billion, in a defensive move to create a global leader in a sector grappling with the online shopping challenge led by Amazon.

** Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would sell itself to Unimin Corp in a cash-and-stock deal to create one of the largest suppliers of sand for use in hydraulic fracturing to shale oil and gas producers.

** Reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has exercised a put option to sell its stake in African Reinsurance Corp, known as Africa Re, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)