Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** British engineering group GKN dismissed Melrose’s 7.4 billion pound ($10.2 billion) hostile bid as “misleading” and denied it was rushing into a break-up.

** The largest shareholder in Belgian biotech group Ablynx regards the 2.6 billion euro ($3.2 billion) offer made by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk as too low but would be willing to consider a higher figure.

** Wyndham Worldwide Corp will buy La Quinta Holdings Inc’s hotel operations for $1.95 billion, it said on Thursday, adding another well-known U.S. brand and nearly 900 mid-scale, upper mid-scale and economy locations to its portfolio.

** Auto parts distributor Realord Group Holdings Ltd said it would buy property assets in Shenzhen for an aggregate 6.22 billion yuan ($968.4 million), in a bid to enhance its investment property portfolio.

** France’s BNP Paribas is the frontrunner to buy the depositary banking business of Italy’s Banco BPM, which could be worth around 200 million euros ($245 million), two sources close to the matter said.

** Peugeot SA is “very open” to a potential alliance in Latin America, the chief executive of the French automaker, Carlos Tavares, said during a media briefing.

** Canadian cannabis producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc said it has postponed a shareholder vote on its proposed takeover of Newstrike Resources Ltd to allow it to discuss a possible transaction with hostile suitor Aurora Cannabis Inc.

** North Sea-focused oil and gas producer EnQuest has hired investment bank Jefferies to advise on a sale of a 20 percent stake in its recently-started Kraken field, according to a document seen by Reuters.

** The German state of Bavaria could sell its 1.44 percent stake in energy firm E.ON to fund the development of new housing, its finance minister Markus Soeder said.