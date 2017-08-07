Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv made an improved offer for Monitise worth about 75 million pounds ($98 million), hoping to secure backing from the British financial services technology group’s investors.

** Uganda said it had agreed preliminary terms with a consortium of investors including General Electric to build and operate the country’s first oil refinery, reviving a much-delayed project.

** German dialysis services provider Fresenius Medical Care said it has agreed to buy for around $2 billion in cash NxStage, a U.S. maker of devices for use in home dialysis.

** SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he was interested in investing in ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies and Lyft but had not made a decision.

** Mexican industrial group Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in a deal valuing the company at about $1.9 billion, Netafim said.

** U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital Management owned a stake of 5.81 percent in Toshiba Corp as of July 31, according to a Japanese securities filing by the fund.

** Indian movie production house Eros Group is in preliminary talks with Apple and other major content distributors to sell its entire content library of films and music, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Italy’s Open Fiber would be in good position to buy the copper network of phone incumbent Telecom Italia if it were put up for sale, the chairman of the fibre-optic company was quoted as saying.

** Warburg Pincus-backed e-Shang Redwood (ESR) is in advanced talks to buy struggling Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial REIT, sources familiar with the process said, in a likely first consolidation step in Singapore’s $3.5 billion mid-cap industrial trusts sector.

** Singapore state investor Temasek, one of the world’s biggest investors, wants to make acquisitions in Germany, a top executive of the group told a German weekly newspaper.

** New York-based startup WeWork said it will invest $500 million in Southeast Asia and South Korea in its latest effort to tap growing demand for shared office space in Asia. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)