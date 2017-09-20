FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a month ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds AfriSam, H.I.G. Capital, SIBS, Companhia Energética, UniCredit, Permira, Anglo American, Alphabet, SIX Group; Updates Fortum, Thyssenkrupp, Toshiba)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday :

** Germany’s Thyssenkrupp and India’s Tata Steel agreed on Wednesday to merge their European steel operations, creating the continent’s No.2 steelmaker with revenues of 15 billion euros ($18 bln).

** Japan’s Toshiba Corp agreed on Wednesday to sell its prized semiconductor business to a group led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP, a key step in keeping the struggling Japanese conglomerate listed on the Tokyo exchange.

** U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is quitting its decade-long mining services play in Australia through the A$517 million ($414 million) sale of its controlling stake in the highly leveraged earth-moving equipment provider Coates Hire.

** Southern Copper, one of the world’s largest copper producers, is considering a bid to develop the Michiquillay project in Peru, at a time of strong prices that could rise further in 2019, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said.

** A plan to acquire Singapore’s United Engineers Ltd by Yanlord Land Group and Perennial Real Estate Holdings that valued the century-old property group and a stake in a subsidiary at $1.4 billion has failed on low shareholder acceptance.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan’s Mitsui & Co.

** Luxottica and Essilor have not offered any concessions to allay EU antitrust regulators’ concerns over their proposed 46-billion-euro ($55.2 billion) merger, increasing the possibility of a lengthy EU investigation into the deal.

** Finnish power company Fortum is in advanced talks to buy for 3.8 billion euros ($4.6 billion) German utility E.ON’s remaining stake in Uniper, the power stations and trading business it spun off last year.

** German energy company Uniper, whose biggest shareholder is E.ON, said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum.

** Hong Kong-based insurer AIA Group Ltd is close to acquiring Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA) insurance business which is likely to be valued at nearly $4 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Sika’s Chief Executive, Paul Schuler, wants to accelerate the Swiss industrial and construction chemicals maker’s acquisition drive with more and bigger deals in the next 15 months.

** Bally slot machines owner Scientific Games Corp said it would buy Canada’s NYX Gaming Group Ltd for about C$775 million ($632 million), including debt, expanding its existing digital gaming and online gambling portfolio.

** South African cement maker AfriSam said on Wednesday a merger proposal valuing its rival PPC at $700 million was fair, suggesting it has no intention of sweetening its offer.

** H.I.G. Capital is nearing a deal to re-acquire Vantage Specialty Chemicals, a US manufacturer of natural additives for personal care, food, consumer and industrial end markets, from fellow private equity firm The Jordan Company for around US$1bn, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** The owners of Portuguese payments provider SIBS are considering a potential sale or capital increase and have hired Deutsche Bank to explore its options, the company said.

** A Brazilian court revoked an injunction that blocked the sale of utility Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais´ hydroelectric dams, Brazil´s attorney-general office said.

** Italy’s UniCredit has recently told Berlin it is interested in eventually merging with state-backed Commerzbank CBKG.DE, two people familiar with the matter said, a combination that would create one of Europe’s biggest banks.

** Private equity firm Permira has postponed plans to sell German business software maker TeamViewer in the hope of fetching a higher price at a later date, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial sources.

** Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.

** Alphabet Inc’s Google is close to acquiring assets of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

** Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group has hired JPMorgan to look at options for its payments unit, including a sale worth up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.1 billion), sources familiar with the plans told Reuters. (Compiled by Anirban Paul and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.