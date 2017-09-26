Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Commercial Bank)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Tuesday:

** Western Digital Corp said it will seek an injunction to block the sale of Toshiba Corp’s prized semiconductor business to a rival group, upping the ante in an acrimonious battle with its chip venture partner.

** French transportation and manufacturing group Alstom plans to pay its shareholders a special dividend if a deal to merge with Siemens’ rail business goes through, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Siemens and Alstom are expected to announce a deal merging their rail operations on Tuesday, a Franco-German industrial breakthrough for President Emmanuel Macron, but a move already riling opposition politicians.

** Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the carrier plans to expand its fleet, stepping up orders for Boeing Co aircraft and accepting four Airbus aircraft that it had cancelled in July because of delays due to supplier problems.

** American International Group Inc said it will reorganize into three new units and will no longer have separate commercial and consumer businesses, marking the first major strategic move by new Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault.

** Brazil’s second largest utility Cemig, or Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, launched a last-ditch attempt to try to retain control of at least one of the four hydroelectric dams the federal government wants to privatize in an auction on Wednesday. It plans to sell as many as 200 million new shares to raise up to 1 billion reais ($316.6 million) to financially strengthen the company controlled by the state of Minas Gerais.

** The world’s largest pork supplier WH Group Ltd said on Tuesday its Smithfield Foods Inc unit would buy two packaged meats manufacturers in Romania, further expanding the Chinese group’s operations in Europe.

** U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co LLC is seeking a buyer for a 20 percent stake in mid-sized Japanese lender Shinsei Bank, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The stake is worth about 100 billion yen ($895 million) based on current share prices.

** HNA Group Co, one of the most acquisitive Chinese buyers of overseas assets, will keep investing in the United States, one of its key overseas markets, the conglomerate’s chief executive officer, Adam Tan, said.

** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group announced it will invest 100 billion yuan ($15.12 billion) over five years to build a global logistics network and also take control of a $20 billion unit, underpinning an aggressive overseas expansion. Alibaba is investing 5.3 billion yuan in Cainiao Smart Logistics Network to boost its stake to 51 percent from 47 percent.

** CVC Capital Partners and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about $4 billion, Bloomberg reported.

** Swiss engineering group ABB has joined Northvolt’s project to build Europe’s largest lithium-ion battery factory in Sweden to cater for expected demand growth for electric cars.

** Japan Airlines (JAL) and Hawaiian Airlines will start code-sharing in March, the two carriers said.

** Tour operator Thomas Cook has formed a strategic partnership with LMEY Investments to grow its own-brand hotel portfolio, as it confirmed its full-year outlook.

** Thyssenkrupp raised almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from institutional investors to help fund the industrial goods businesses that will stay with the firm after the planned merger of its steel operations with Tata Steel next year.

** Activist investor Cevian took part in Thyssenkrupp’s 1.38 billion euro ($1.6 billion) share sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. With a stake of about 18 percent, Cevian is Thyssenkrupp’s second-largest shareholder.

** O1 Properties, one of Russia’s largest commercial property owners, is in talks with China’s second largest property developer by sales Vanke Group, about a potential stake sale, a source close to the talks told Reuters.

** Finnish energy group Fortum ruled out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of a successful acquisition of E.ON’s 46.65 percent stake in the group, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

** Qatari’s third-biggest lender, Commercial Bank, is in talks to sell its $217 million stake in Abu Dhabi-listed United Arab Bank, joining several Qatari companies exiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to a widening Gulf rift.

** France’s Total has agreed to pay $1 million for an option to buy a 25 percent stake in an oil exploration block offshore Guyana, its first foray into an area close to where ExxonMobil made one of the largest discoveries of the last decade.

** An Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund plans to sell the executive-jet business of Italy’s Piaggio Aerospace to a state-backed Chinese consortium in a deal that is now under scrutiny by Rome, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said it would buy Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd from a unit of its controlling shareholder Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd for HK$878 million ($112.4 million).