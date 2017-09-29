Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Morgan Stanley, Brookfield Asset Management, Credit Agricole)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Morgan Stanley has agreed to buy commercial real estate credit platform Mesa West Capital LLC, the firm said.

** Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA and a subsidiary plan to exit their controlling stake in Brazilian renewable power company Renova Energia SA as Brookfield Asset Management Inc considers raising a takeover bid more than initially expected, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Italy solved one of its remaining banking headaches on Friday as France’s Credit Agricole agreed to take over three small ailing banks for 130 million euros ($153 million).

** German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said it had further reduced to just under 25 percent its holding in Covestro, the plastics producer which it demerged in 2015, by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

** Activist group Avaaz stepped up its battle to stop Rupert Murdoch buying Sky, launching a legal challenge to the regulator’s view that the pay-TV group would still be a “fit and proper” owner of a broadcasting licence if the deal goes ahead.

** The Chinese owner of former European soccer champions AC Milan is looking for one or more investors to share the financial burden, less than six months after buying the loss-making Italian club, two sources said.

** The owner of Japanese restaurant chain Genki Sushi Co will buy a one-third stake in bigger rival Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd from private equity firm Permira , a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** British insurer Aviva said it had agreed to sell its Italian joint venture to Banco BPM for 265 million euros ($313.26 million) in cash.

** Carlyle Group LP signed a definitive agreement to sell Klenk Holz AG, its German building materials unit, to Binderholz GmbH, the private equity firm said.

** Investors looking to buy at least 51 percent of the property unit of French hotel group AccorHotels are due to submit their letters of intent in October, French daily Les Echos said.

** Norwegian utility Statkraft has acquired a 50 percent stake in German energy retailer enQu, the two firms announced in a joint statement.

** Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A said on Friday a court in Montenegro had annulled a decision to seize its stake in power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) . (Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)