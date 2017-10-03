Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds OTC Europe, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:

** Telecommunications provider CenturyLink Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval for its purchase of Level 3 Communications Inc on condition that it sell certain assets, according to a court filing dated on Monday.

** Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it is in talks to sell its stakes in two unlisted Indonesian beverage companies to its joint venture partner, PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, as part of a portfolio restructuring.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it has acquired Parcel Inc, a New York-based last-mile delivery startup, as the retailer seeks to better compete with e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

** Adecco, the world’s biggest staffing group, has acquired privately held outplacement firm Mullin International, the Swiss company said, providing no financial terms.

** India’s Reliance Communications is reworking a planned $1.7 billion stake sale in its tower assets after scrapping a proposed merger of its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel, as its shares tumbled to an all-time low.

** Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin Group has agreed to buy Bank Hapoalim’s private banking businesses in Luxembourg and Switzerland, with offices in Zurich and Luxembourg, the Swiss group said.

** French bank Natixis has agreed to buy a majority stake in Australian fund management company Investors Mutual Limited for around A$155 million ($121 million), as part of its plans to expand in the Asian region.

** Dutch juice bottling company Refresco has received a new 1.6 billion euro ($1.88 billion) buyout offer from French private equity firm PAI Partners.

** Japan’s Toshiba Corp said it is buying back a 10 percent stake in Westinghouse Electric Co from minority shareholder Kazatomprom for 59 billion yen ($522 million), taking full ownership of the bankrupt U.S. unit.

** Commodities broker OTC Europe has agreed to purchase rival Oil Brokerage in the latest consolidation in a sector squeezed by rising competition and smaller margins.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it is buying a 38.6 percent stake in Pilot Flying J, one of the largest U.S. operators of truck stops, and will eventually take a controlling stake.

** Amazon has approached various French supermarket operators - including Casino - about setting up distribution deals or making an acquisition in the country, newspaper Le Monde reported, citing its own sources. ($1 = 1.2806 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.8516 euros) ($1 = 113.0100 yen) (Compiled by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)