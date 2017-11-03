Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Rent-A-Center, Nestle, Leonard Green and Partners, Yatirim Holding, Skoda Transportation, Vivarte, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vintage Capital)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Nestle announced its second small coffee acquisition in as many months on Friday, buying Texas-based Chameleon Cold-Brew as it seeks to bolster its world-leading coffee business.

** U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green and Partners is set to acquire a controlling stake in British gym operator Pure Gym from CCMP Capital Advisors, the firms said in a statement.

** Turkish investment firm Global Yatirim Holding will focus on renewable energy and infrastructure projects and look to buy an asset manager, its chairman said, as part of a shift in strategy since an investment from London-based fund Centricus.

** Investor Daniel Kretinsky, the majority owner of central European energy group EPH, is near a deal to buy Czech bus and rail car manufacturer Skoda Transportation, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Friday.

** Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, which is aiming to restructure some 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) of debt, said it had sold Spanish shoes brand Merkal to private investment firm OpCapita.

** Torrent Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it would buy more than 120 brands from Unichem Laboratories in India and Nepal, and its manufacturing plant at Sikkim.

** Vintage Capital on Friday offered to buy U.S. furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc for about $693 million, a week after the company said it was exploring strategic options after coming under pressure from two activist investors.

** Germany’s Continental AG said it was buying Israel’s Argus Cyber Security, whose technology guards connected cars against hacking.

** Malaysian state energy company Petronas and Aramco are facing “technical issues” in finalising the Saudi oil major’s $7 billion investment in a refinery project, but the deal will be completed soon, state news agency Bernama reported.

** Unilever said it would buy the specialty tea brand Tazo from Starbucks in a deal valued at $384 million.

** Westpac Banking Corp said it had agreed to sell its Hastings fund management business to a London-based asset manager, in the latest move by a big Australian bank to offload a capital intensive division.

** T-Mobile US and Sprint are working to salvage their $74 billion merger and could reach a deal within weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** British energy supplier Centrica has bought Belgian demand response aggregator REstore for 70 million euros ($82 million), it said. (Compiled by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)