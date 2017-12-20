Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Ocean Rig, Oi; Updates Iliad)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA is up for sale after it emerged from Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy protection process, Chief Executive Eurico Teles said.

** Offshore driller Ocean Rig UDW Inc is preparing to explore a sale amid pressure from some of its largest shareholders to review its strategic alternatives, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Italy’s Campari signed an agreement to buy cognac brand Bisquit from South Africa’s Distell group in a move aimed at further broadening its premium spirit portfolio.

** Hedge fund firm Knight Vinke has increased its holding in Germany’s Uniper to 5.02 percent, adding it would not tender that stake to Finland’s Fortum as part of a 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover offer.

** State refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp has written to the oil ministry for integration with GAIL (India) Ltd and Oil India Ltd as option 1 and 2, said oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

** Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings said it would sell its entire 19.9 percent stake in China’s Tsingtao Brewery Co , partly to China’s Fosun and partly to Tsingtao itself, for a total of 106 billion yen ($937 million).

** Tesco, Britain’s largest retailer, tightened its hold on the nation’s food market when the competition regulator gave final approval for its 3.7 billion pound ($4.95 billion) takeover of wholesaler Booker.

** Westpac Banking Corp said its unit, Hastings Management Pty, will sell its international businesses managed out of the United Kingdom and United States to London-based asset manager Northill Capital.

** Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol’s largest minority shareholder Paulinino Ltd will sell its stake to majority owner PKN Orlen when it opens a voluntary tender offer next week, Paulinino said.

** Ardent Leisure said it would sell its bowling and entertainment arm to a holding company partially owned by Quadrant Private Equity for A$160 million ($123 million) on a debt and cash-free basis.

** French telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel is to buy a majority stake in eir, Ireland’s former state telecoms monopoly, in a 650 million-euro ($770 million) deal that takes his listed company Iliad into its second foreign market.

** The wealth management unit of India’s Edelweiss Group has acquired the securities business of domestic financial firm Religare Enterprises Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said in a statement.

** Turkish clothing retailer Boyner Perakende said its wholly owned subsidiary Beymen Magazacilik would hold an initial public offering (IPO) for up to 49 percent of the company. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)