December 22, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 3 days

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds XPO Logistics, Boeing, Vulcan Materials, ArcelorMittal, IAG)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Home Depot Inc has held internal discussions in recent months to buy XPO Logistics Inc, news website Recode reported, citing a person familiar with the home improvement retailer’s thinking.

** Brazilian President Michel Temer said that he opposed Boeing Co taking control of Embraer SA, although he would welcome an injection of foreign capital into the regional planemaker.

** Vulcan Materials Co must divest 17 crushed stone aggregate facilities in Tennessee and Virginia in order to acquire Aggregates USA, the U.S. Justice Department said.

** ArcelorMittal has reached a preliminary agreement to sell its steel mill in Piombino, Italy to Italian steelmaker Arvedi to help get clearance from EU authorities for its purchase of Ilva, Europe’s largest steel plant.

** IAG, the owner of British Airways and low-cost carrier Vueling, is one of the four bidders selected for the final stages of talks over the assets of insolvent Austrian airline Niki, three people familiar said.

** AT&T Inc and media and entertainment group Time Warner Inc, which are seeking to merge despite U.S. Justice Department opposition, extended the termination date for their deal to June 21, AT&T said in a filing.

** Online gambling group GVC has agreed to buy bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral for up to 4 billion pounds ($5.35 billion) to create a company that would rank among Britain’s largest businesses.

** Argentina’s communications regulator has authorized a merger between Telecom Argentina SA and cable TV provider Cablevision SA, the government’s official gazette said.

** UnitedHealth Group Inc said it signed a definitive agreement to buy Chilean healthcare company Banmedica SA for $2.8 billion, expanding the health insurer’s footprint in South America.

** Thyssenkrupp could halve its stake in a planned European steel joint venture with Tata Steel if they list it on the stock market by end-2024, a board member of the German industrial group said.

** Deutsche Telekom is buying Austrian cable provider UPC from Liberty Global for 1.9 billion euros ($2.25 billion) including debt as it adds broadband services to countries where it only offers mobile operations.

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would sell a 30 percent stake in a Chinese pharmaceutical wholesaling joint venture to partner Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche will buy U.S. cancer drug specialist Ignyta Inc for $1.7 billion in an agreed deal to broaden its oncology portfolio, the firms said.

** HNA Group’s plan to take a majority stake in Vienna-based C-Quadrat Investment AG has gained approval from Austrian regulators, a rare recent win for the acquisitive Chinese conglomerate amid rising global pushback on its deals.

** Allianz, Germany’s biggest insurer, said it was seeking to become the sole owner of Euler Hermes and planned to offer 122 euros ($145) for each share in the French credit insurance firm that it did not already own.

** Wesfarmers Ltd said it would sell its Curragh coal mine in Queensland to Texas-based Coronado Coal Group for A$700 million ($539 million).

** German energy group Innogy said it had signed an agreement to buy onshore wind power projects worth more than 2 gigawatts in the United States, in what marks the firm’s first acquisition in the world’s second-largest wind market. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)

