FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
Myanmar Violence
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
Cook, Broad buoy England
The Ashes
Cook, Broad buoy England
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 26, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Sistema, KLX, AGC Energia SA ; Updates Mitsubishi UFJ, Mallinckrodt, Uber)

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said it agreed to buy 73.8 percent of Bank Danamon Indonesia, as it looks to build a foothold in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

** South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group plans to list its refining arm Hyundai Oilbank in an IPO in 2018 and raise about $1.2 billion via a share issue by shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, in a move to bolster its finances.

** India’s Reliance Communications Ltd outlined a new plan under which it aims to reduce its debt by about 250 billion rupees ($3.90 billion) through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real estate assets.

** Russia’s Finance Ministry said it supports the merger of Otkritie, B&N Bank and Promsvyazbank, three troubled lenders bailed out by the central bank this year, according to a RIA news agency report.

** Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $840 million to snap up constipation drug Amitiza and a clutch of experimental rare disease treatments, as it battles declining sales of its biggest drug, Acthar.

** Ride-hailing company Uber is working on a deal to sell its U.S. auto-leasing business Xchange Leasing to startup digital car marketplace Fair, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp is considering a 50 billion yen ($440 million) investment in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel maker JOLED, Kyodo news reported, citing sources close to the matter.

** Yandex.Taxi, a subsidiary of Russian internet group Yandex, said on Monday it is buying Russian food delivery service Foodfox for an undisclosed amount.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is keen to raise its stake to a majority in Indonesian lender BTPN if authorities permit, the Japanese bank’s CEO said, as it aims to roll out full-scale banking operations in emerging Asia markets.

** U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff has offered to buy holding group Eurocom, which controls Bezeq Israel Telecom , a source said on Monday, confirming media reports, though any deal would need approval of banks owed money by Eurocom.

** South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group plans to list its refining arm Hyundai Oilbank in an IPO in 2018 and raise about $1.2 billion via a share issue by shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, in a move to bolster its finances.

** Discount Investment Corp said on Monday it lowered its stake in Shufersal, Israel’s biggest supermarket chain, to 50.12 percent from 53.3 percent, selling shares for 169.5 million shekels ($49 million).

** A Russian court approved a settlement between the Sistema conglomerate and Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft , ending their dispute over the Bashneft oil company, RIA news agency said.

** Shares of U.S. aerospace parts distributor KLX Inc rose as much as 11 percent to record high, as it explores strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company or one of its two businesses.

** AGC Energia SA, a unit of Brazilian engineering company Andrade Gutierrez Concessoes SA, has sold all of the ordinary shares it held in Brazilian utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, it said in a securities filing. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.