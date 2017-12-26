Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Sistema, KLX, AGC Energia SA ; Updates Mitsubishi UFJ, Mallinckrodt, Uber)

The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said it agreed to buy 73.8 percent of Bank Danamon Indonesia, as it looks to build a foothold in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

** South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group plans to list its refining arm Hyundai Oilbank in an IPO in 2018 and raise about $1.2 billion via a share issue by shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, in a move to bolster its finances.

** India’s Reliance Communications Ltd outlined a new plan under which it aims to reduce its debt by about 250 billion rupees ($3.90 billion) through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real estate assets.

** Russia’s Finance Ministry said it supports the merger of Otkritie, B&N Bank and Promsvyazbank, three troubled lenders bailed out by the central bank this year, according to a RIA news agency report.

** Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $840 million to snap up constipation drug Amitiza and a clutch of experimental rare disease treatments, as it battles declining sales of its biggest drug, Acthar.

** Ride-hailing company Uber is working on a deal to sell its U.S. auto-leasing business Xchange Leasing to startup digital car marketplace Fair, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Japanese auto parts maker Denso Corp is considering a 50 billion yen ($440 million) investment in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel maker JOLED, Kyodo news reported, citing sources close to the matter.

** Yandex.Taxi, a subsidiary of Russian internet group Yandex, said on Monday it is buying Russian food delivery service Foodfox for an undisclosed amount.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is keen to raise its stake to a majority in Indonesian lender BTPN if authorities permit, the Japanese bank’s CEO said, as it aims to roll out full-scale banking operations in emerging Asia markets.

** U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff has offered to buy holding group Eurocom, which controls Bezeq Israel Telecom , a source said on Monday, confirming media reports, though any deal would need approval of banks owed money by Eurocom.

** Discount Investment Corp said on Monday it lowered its stake in Shufersal, Israel’s biggest supermarket chain, to 50.12 percent from 53.3 percent, selling shares for 169.5 million shekels ($49 million).

** A Russian court approved a settlement between the Sistema conglomerate and Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft , ending their dispute over the Bashneft oil company, RIA news agency said.

** Shares of U.S. aerospace parts distributor KLX Inc rose as much as 11 percent to record high, as it explores strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company or one of its two businesses.

** AGC Energia SA, a unit of Brazilian engineering company Andrade Gutierrez Concessoes SA, has sold all of the ordinary shares it held in Brazilian utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, it said in a securities filing. (Compiled by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)